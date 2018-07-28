Bears training-camp report: Observations, analysis from the eighth practice

BOURBONNAIS — The Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley breaks down the Bears’ eighth practice:

Fight!

Who ya got In a fight between two of the Bears’ three highest-paid players: Kyle Long and Akiem Hicks?

“I say draw,” coach Matt Nagy joked.

Bears soach Matt Nagy signs autographs after training camp in Bourbonnais, Thursday morning, July 26, 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The two scrapped briefly Saturday after Long blocked Hicks on a Jordan Howard run during a live drill. Long’s helmet came off. He played to the crowd, but gave Hicks a friendly tap when the dust settled.

“You put yourself in their body,” Nagy said. “How many times do you lose? Not often, right? So when they’re going somebody usually loses and so there’s a little bit of an ego thing between either one of them, which is natural. But let’s be smart.”

Warm ups

An old quarterback, Nagy threw some passes — and vowed to again.

“Before camp’s done I’m getting in some one-on-one drills and I’m going to chew our DBs up a little bit,” he said. “Why not, right? The guys love it, they like it, and I’ve just got to let them know that I can still throw it a little bit. Until I can’t — my shoulder falls off — I’m throwing it.”

Other observations

After Mitch Trubisky threw interceptions to Nick Kwiatkoski, Prince Amukamara and Cre’Von LeBlanc, Nagy reiterated that he wasn’t concerned. “I love the fact that he’s trying to learn this offense and make throws; I’d rather him do that than take the five-yard check-down,” Nagy said. … NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth watched practice met with Nagy to prepare for Thursday’s broadcast.

Up next

The Bears are off Sunday and resume practice at 8:15 a.m. Monday at Olivet Nazarene University