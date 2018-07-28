Bears training-camp report: Observations, analysis from the eighth practice
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
BOURBONNAIS — The Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley breaks down the Bears’ eighth practice:
Fight!
Who ya got In a fight between two of the Bears’ three highest-paid players: Kyle Long and Akiem Hicks?
“I say draw,” coach Matt Nagy joked.
The two scrapped briefly Saturday after Long blocked Hicks on a Jordan Howard run during a live drill. Long’s helmet came off. He played to the crowd, but gave Hicks a friendly tap when the dust settled.
“You put yourself in their body,” Nagy said. “How many times do you lose? Not often, right? So when they’re going somebody usually loses and so there’s a little bit of an ego thing between either one of them, which is natural. But let’s be smart.”
Warm ups
An old quarterback, Nagy threw some passes — and vowed to again.
“Before camp’s done I’m getting in some one-on-one drills and I’m going to chew our DBs up a little bit,” he said. “Why not, right? The guys love it, they like it, and I’ve just got to let them know that I can still throw it a little bit. Until I can’t — my shoulder falls off — I’m throwing it.”
Other observations
After Mitch Trubisky threw interceptions to Nick Kwiatkoski, Prince Amukamara and Cre’Von LeBlanc, Nagy reiterated that he wasn’t concerned. “I love the fact that he’s trying to learn this offense and make throws; I’d rather him do that than take the five-yard check-down,” Nagy said. … NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth watched practice met with Nagy to prepare for Thursday’s broadcast.
Up next
The Bears are off Sunday and resume practice at 8:15 a.m. Monday at Olivet Nazarene University