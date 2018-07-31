Bears training-camp report: Observations, analysis from the 10th practice

BOURBONNAIS — The Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley breaks down the Bears’ 10th practice:

Who plays?

Asked which Bears starters would play in Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game, coach Matt Nagy was vague. Still, it would be a minor shock if quarterback Mitch Trubisky threw a pass, if he played at all. The extra preseason game afforded the Bears comes with added injury risk, Nagy said.

“When you have that extra game, the benefit is it gives you more reps for your players,” he said. “The negative is there’s health risks, right, so people can get hurt.”

Bears coach Matt Nagy yells during training camp in Bourbonnais on Thursday. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

So what matters?

The Bears didn’t game plan for the Ravens. They’ll keep Thursday’s plays as vanilla as the middle of an ice cream sandwich. The game will test Nagy in other ways — it’s the first time he’s worked alongside any of his offensive coaches. The coach will call the plays, but will communicate with his staff on headphones for the first time.

“There’s a test for all of us coaches as far as how we want to go about it,” Nagy said. “Especially me for time management, game management, how you want to do that stuff.”

Other observations

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio cast some doubt on outside linebacker Leonard Floyd’s smooth recovery from last year’s knee injury, saying that “Leonard is fighting through his recuperation.” Floyd has been limited at times during camp. … Cornerback Sherrick McManis, who missed the first eight practices with a hamstring injury, did limited work Tuesday and said he felt good.

Next up: After an off day Wednesday, the Bears play the Ravens in the Hall of Fame Game at 7 p.m. Thursday in Canton, Ohio.