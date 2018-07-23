Bears training-camp report: Observations, analysis from Day 4 of practice

BOURBONNAIS — The Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley breaks down the Bears’ fourth training-camp practice:

Didn’t get his kicks

The Bears’ practiced in sunshine for the first time during camp, allowing new placekicker Cody Parkey, who signed a four-year, $15 million deal in March, to try long-range field goals. He missed a 59-yarder and a 61-yarder, but coach Matt Nagy didn’t seem too concerned.

“Hey, you can only improve and get better through practice,” he said. “I’ll never criticize, get upset or angry because of somebody trying to do something right, but they miss a field goal, or Mitch (Trubisky) throws an interception in that situation.”

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky runs Friday. (AP)

Parkey was more accurate at the end of practice, making field goals from shorter distance.

Prince shines

Prince Amukamara jumped in front of a pass to Benny Cunningham for an interception during a two-minute drill. Nagy appreciated the cornerback’s situational awareness.

“He was almost kinda playing the stick-slash-the-clock, and knew what was going on, and knew that another five yards would really help the kicker get closer,” Nagy said. “He made a good play.”

Other observations

Trubisky struck gold on a deeper passes, but no completion was prettier than a teardrop pass over the middle to tight end Dion Sims. He floated the pass perfectly over linebackers’ heads and into his arms. … Running back Tarik Cohen took a pass 80 yards for a touchdown and danced in the end zone for fans seated behind the back pylon.

Up next: The Bears’ Tuesday practice is closed to the public