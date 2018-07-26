Bears training camp report: Observations, analysis from the sixth practice

BOURBONNAIS — The Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley breaks down the Bears’ sixth training camp practice:

Trubisky ‘testing the waters’

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky threw two interceptions to cornerback Prince Amukamara in a three-play span Thursday — one on an overthrow and then another after a ball that topped off receiver Kevin White’s hands.

“Mitch hade a couple interceptions today,” Nagy said. “The best part of that was he came back with a completion on the next play. So we’re growing in that process, he’s testing the waters along with the other quarterbacks.”

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky

practices with wide receiver Anthony Miller Thursday. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Injury update

Inside linebacker Danny Trevathan and outside linebacker Aaron Lynch have similar hamstring injuries, coach Matt Nagy said, and in the sense that the Bears don’t need to rush them.

“(Trevathan) is getting closer day by day he’s getting closer,” he said. “We feel really good about it, he’s in good spirits and eventually when we feel the time is right he’ll be back out there leading this defense.”

Other players who remained out: cornerbacks Sherrick McManis (hamstring) and Kevin Toliver (quadriceps); inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder), tight end Ben Braunecker (hamstring); and outside linebacker Kasim Edebali (oblique);

Other observations

Rookie receiver Anthony Miller is having perhaps the best camp of any player. Thursday, while being face-guarded by Marcus Cooper, Miller leaped, pinned the ball against the cornerback’s back, and hauled in the catch down the left sideline … Tight end Adam Shaheen made a leaping catch at the back right pylon over DeAndre Houston-Carson for the day’s prettiest score. … The Bears had their most physical practice, featuring live tackling for the first time.

Up next: 8:15 a.m. practice Friday at Olivet Nazarene University

