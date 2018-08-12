Bears training camp report: Observations, analysis from Sunday’s practice

The Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley breaks down the Bears’ practice 15th practice Sunday:

Marijuana talk

Coach Matt Nagy said he plans to remind his players that, while marijuana is legal In Colorado — anyone 21 and up can possess up to 1 ounce — it’s still banned by the league.

“Part of that will be making sure that we educate them, so we make sure that they know what you can and cannot do in the state and what you can and cannot do within the government,” he said. “We want to make sure there’s no gray area, that they know exactly what’s going on.”

The Bears travel to Denver on Tuesday.

Bears offensive lineman James Daniels warms up during training camp in Bourbonnais. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Wanting an answer

The three-man race for starting left guard is between Eric Kush, the nominal starter; second-round draft pick James Daniels; and veteran Earl Watford. Daniels, a center at Iowa who has been playing there more in the last week, said he doesn’t have a preference between the two.

Nagy would “love” to know a starter by now, for continuity’s sake.

“ But we’re not there,” he said, “so we’ve got to let it play out.”

More injuries

Cornerback Prince Amukamara remained out with a groin injury, while receiver Javon Wims, who hurt his quad Saturday night, returned. Nagy said that, in general, players have been fighting through the dog days of the preseason. Sunday morning, he shared a simple message with his team.

“You’ve got to be on the field to make this team,” he said. “You gotta be out there. So there’s injuries and there’s hurt. We want to make sure we get these guys tough and they’re out there, otherwise we can’t evaluate them.”

Up next: The Bears have Monday off and will fly to Denver on Tuesday.