Bears training camp report: Rookie receiver Anthony Miller stars on Day 2

BOURBONNAIS — The Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns breaks down the Bears’ second training-camp practice:

Some early success

With fans in attendance for the first time at Olivet Nazarene University, rookie receiver Anthony Miller put on a show Saturday.

It included a fully outstretched diving catch down the sideline from backup quarterback Chase Daniel during a 7-on-7 drill. He also made a falling catch near the opposite the sideline on a throw from Mitch Trubisky.

Bears rookie receiver Anthony Miller. (AP)

“It’s been a grind ever since I got drafted,” said Miller, who was taken in the second round. “They expect me to play right away. They expect me to make plays right way.”

Miller also knows how to play to the fans, too. In one instance, he stopped one-yard short of the end zone as he ran out a reception. Nearby fans, though, wanted more and called out to him. Miller then “dove” into the end zone, which drew cheers.

Getting defensive

Undrafted rookie cornerback Kevin Toliver picked off third-string quarterback Tyler Bray after making two interceptions during the closed practice on Friday. The Bears’ starting cornerbacks, though, also were around the ball.

Kyle Fuller broke on a quick Trubisky pass to tight end Trey Burton in the flat to impressively bat the ball away. Prince Amukamara later dropped an interception of Trubisky over the middle. After practice, Amukamara worked on his catching.

Other observations

As coach Matt Nagy left practice fields, fans loudly chanted his name: “NA-GY, NA-GY, NA-GY.” … Receiver Tanner Gentry, an undrafted standout during last year’s camp, made a long touchdown catch from Daniel against cornerback Marcus Cooper during full-team drills. … Daniel, Trubisky and running back Tarik Cohen were among the players who sprinted down the field to celebrate with Gentry on his big play.

Up next: 8:15 a.m. practice Sunday at Olivet Nazarene University (first padded practice)