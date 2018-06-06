Bears’ Trey Burton: White House snub doesn’t spoil ex-teammates’ Super Bowl win

President Donald Trump’s decision to rescind a White House invitation from the Super Bowl champion Eagles earlier this week does nothing to diminish their accomplishment, Bears tight end Trey Burton said Wednesday.

“Not at all,” Burton said. “It’s as much of a controversy as you make it. We still won the Super Bowl. No one will be able to take that from (the Eagles).”

Burton was one of the stars of the Super Bowl, throwing a touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles on a trick play, before signing a four-year contract with the Bears in March.

Burton, who said that a lot of his “really good friends” still play for the team, was asked whether it would have been better had the Eagles been allowed to attend.

Trey Burton speaks with the media during a press conference in March. Tim Boyle/For the Sun-Times

“It doesn’t matter now,” he said. “They got disinvited.”

Monday night, Trump announced the Eagles’ Tuesday invitation to celebrate the Super Bowl was being rescinded, citing the potential for low turnout and criticizing the NFL’s new national anthem rule, which states that players can either stand for the anthem or stay in the locker room. He said players remaining in the locker room was “as disrespectful to our country as kneeling.”

The Eagles never kneeled during the anthem.