Bears turn in film of hit on Mitch Trubisky for league review

The Bears submitted film to the NFL this week that shows Saints edge rusher Alex Okafor deck quarterback Mitch Trubisky during the return of the quarterback’s fourth-quarter interception Sunday.

Article 9(f) of the NFL rulebook says quarterbacks cannot be hit after change of possession “unless he assumes a distinctly defensive position.” Trubisky jogged lightly toward the right sideline, where returner Marshon Lattimore was headed, but never ran forward.

Bears guard Josh Sitton was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct when he retaliated against Okafor.

“Just try to keep the officiating crew ahead of the game, to kind of see what causes things,” Fox said. “And they’re aware. And I think they’ll continue to coach their people.”