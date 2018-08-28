Third-string QB Tyler Bray will play all of the Bears’ preseason finale

Five days after starting their second-string quarterback, the Bears will turn to their third-stringer for the entirety of their preseason finale Thursday against the Bills.

Tyler Bray will make his first start since the 2016 Chiefs preseason finale, coach Matt Nagy said Tuesday.

“Tyler is going to play,” Nagy said. “He’s going to get all the reps and he’ll play the whole game.”

Starter Mitch Trubisky will sit for the second-straight game. Chase Daniel won’t play either, though he figures to be the in-case-of-emergency replacement should Bray get hurt. Nagy, a former quarterback at Delaware and in the Arena Football League, joked that he’d volunteer himself for emergency quarterback duties.

The Bears' Tyler Bray passes against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. | Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images

“I don’t know — maybe I’ll jump in there,” he said.

In the 2016 Chiefs preseason finale, Bray completed 10-of-17 passes for 104 yards and a passer rating of 76.6 before being relieved by two backups.

He’s completed 41-of-68 passes for 472 yards, one touchdown and one interception in preseason play this year. By the end of Thursday’s game, he will have passed Daniel for the team lead in completions and attempts.

Trubisky, who Nagy sat in an unusual move Saturday, went 11-of-18 for 94 yards, a touchdown and a pick in parts of two exhibition games.

Dual practices

For the second-straight day, the Bears held two distinct practices at the same time— one for first- and second-stringers preparing for the Packers, and another for everyone else getting ready to face the Bills.

The practices were more intense than Monday, as those who played Saturday worked through some soreness.

“On the short week … that’s the biggest thing right now — lots of mental, mental, mental (work) and giving these guys an opportunity that are playing Buffalo a chance to go out there and show what they can do,” Nagy said.

