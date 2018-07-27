Bears unheralded bookends Charles Leno, Bobby Massie take aim at Pro Bowl

BOURBONNAIS — Bears right tackle Bobby Massie doesn’t dispute one analysis of his play at right tackle in the NFL — when he’s good, he’s very good. But when he’s not, his mistakes are glaring.

“There are things that have showed up in the past that I need to tighten up, that I haven’t been too proud of,” said Massie, a six-year NFL veteran who is in his third season as the Bears’ starting right tackle. “But when I’m on, I’m on. I need to get rid of the mistakes and little BS things here and there.

“That’s my focus this year — to be that Pro Bowl right tackle. That’s my goal — my personal goal besides what I want for the team. That’s what I’m working for.”

On the other side of the Bears’ offensive line, left tackle Charles Leno is working toward the same goal. The former seventh-round draft pick from Boise State is coming off two years of progress, including an impressive season last year in which he backed up a proactive contract extension by the Bears — four years, $38 million — with a noticeable step forward.

Bears left tackle Charles Leno (72, battling the Lions' Ziggy Ansah last year) has started 45 consecutive games and played 2,889 consecutive snaps heading into the 2018 season. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

“I wrote this down [Monday]: ‘In a competitive environment, to stay the same is to regress.’ — that’s by Bill Parcells,” Leno said. “Coach [John] Fox said it plenty of times — ‘If you’re not getting better, you’re getting worse.’ So that’s my. mindset, to come out here every day, focus on something to get better at.

“I’m not the perfect tackle. No one out there is. Everybody has plays where you’re going to struggle. I go out every day and try to compete and get better and push myself to be the best I can possibly be.”

Amid so much change in the last season under general manager Ryan Pace and now head coach Matt Nagy, the Bears have made it clear they like their starting tackles whether or not anyone else does. They signed Leno to the extension and did not acquire anyone in the draft or free agency who would challenge Massie.

The Leno-Massie pairing is modest by NFL standards — Leno is a seventh-round draft pick; Massie a fourth-round pick. Each of last year’s playoff teams had at least one starting tackle who was a first- or second-round draft pick.

“I feel really good with where they’re at,” Nagy said of Leno and Massie. “It’s one of the first things that caught my attention when I started watching tape on this offense from last year — how good they were on the bookends.

“They’re very athletic and they’re smart. They understand it. There’s a reason why they’ve been starters in this league. And coach Harry [Hiestand] has done a great job of tweaking some things here and there.”

Their durability can’t be overlooked — Leno has played 2,889 consecutive snaps since supplanting Jermon Bushrod in 2015. Massie has played 91.3 percent of the offensive snaps the past two seasons.

But recognition has been elusive. “That happens because we didn’t win,” Leno said. “When you win, things take care of themselves.

“We’d be considered for the Pro Bowl [if the team won more games],” Massie said. “But if we want that glory and recognition, we need to take care of [business] on the field and that’ll come.”