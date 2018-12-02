Bears upended by Giants in topsy-turvy overtime game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Bears had one play to tie the game.

What a play it was.

With three seconds left in regulation Sunday, the Bears trailed by seven and faced first-and-goal at the 1. Quarterback Chase Daniel took the shotgun snap and handed off to tight end, Trey Burton, who was lined up next to him. Burton ran left and flipped the ball to Tarik Cohen on an end around. Cohen rolled right and threw it to a wide-open Anthony Miller. Cody Parkey’s extra point tied the game and forced overtime.

The Giants won 30-27 in the extra frame. They took the coin toss, and Aldrick Rosas made a 44-yard field goal.

Bears running back Jordan Howard is tackled by Grant Haley during the second quarter Sunday. | Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Bears got the ball back, per overtime rules, to try to tie or win the game. Daniel converted fourth-and-seven with a 10-yard pass to Allen Robinson.

Daniel fumbled two snaps in overtime and was hit in the arm as he was throwing. The Bears recovered all three loose balls.

Daniel, though, threw an incompletion on fourth-and-8 from the Bears’ own 40.

The Bears were left for dead, trailing by 10 with 1:14 left in regulation before Cody Parkey made a 21-yard field goal. The Giants were in line to run the clock out — if they recovered the onside kick.

They didn’t. Tight end Daniel Brown picked up Parkey’s bouncing kick after Giants receiver Odell Beckham hesitated when he went to pursue the kick.

The Bears took over with 1:13 to play. They eventually faced fourth down on the Giants’ 32 when Daniel threw a 23-yard pass to Tarik Cohen up the right sideline.

The Bears had first-and-goal at the 9.

Daniel threw an incompletion to Taylor Gabriel in the end zone with seven seconds left. He threw a pass too high for Allen Robinson on second down, but drew a pass interference call on Giants cornerback B.W. Webb. That set up Nagy’s trickery.

The Bears were rolling, it seemed, to their sixth-straight win Sunday. Armed with a seven-point lead and momentum, they sacked Eli Manning on first down with about 1:10 to play in the first half. On the next play, they brought the Giants quarterback down again.

The Giants were content to run to the locker room, it seemed. Then Nagy took a timeout. Rather than doing it immediately after Akiem Hicks’ sack — which would have given the Bears more time on the clock, were they to get the ball back — he waited until there were 17 seconds left.

Then the Giants found a way to score. On third-and-23, running back Saquon Barkley danced for 22 yards. With six seconds left, Rhett Ellison caught a 9-yard pass and was pushed out of bounds. Then Rosas set a franchise record by hitting a 57-yard field goal.

The Bears led 14-10 at the half, but the Giants had momentum. The Giants received to start he second half. Four plays into it, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. took and end around from Eli Manning, ran right and pulled up to throw. After scanning the field, he found Russell Shepard open down the middle of the field for a 49-yard touchdown. He backpedaled into the end zone.

The Bears went three-and-out, bogged down by a quarterback, Chase Daniel, who looked every bit like a career backup. The Bears punted and the Giants scored again, this time on fourth down.

On the Giants’ next possession, a pass interference call on Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara gave the them first-and-goal at the 1. Two runs by the freakish Barkley produced nothing, and Manning threw an incompletion on third down. On their fourth try, the veteran found a bit of magic. With most his receivers running to the right side, Beckham ran a shallow cross from the right to left. Under pressure, Manning threw the ball blind to the left, trusting that Beckham would be open. He was — there were no Bears within 10 yards of him — and caught the 1-yard touchdown pass.

The Giants had trailed, 14-7, with 1 second left in the second quarter. They led 24-14 halfway through the third quarter.

The Bears could only manage a 36-yard Cody Parkey field goal to pull within seven. They had a chance to tie the game, pinned at their own one with about 2:30 minutes to play in regulation, but Taylor Gabriel fumbled the ball away after catching a pass on the Bears’ first play.

The Giants recovered, and Rosas made a 37-yard field goal with 1:49 left to seemingly the game.

The game started with a thud. Daniel’s first pass of the game was intercepted by Giants linebacker Alec Ogletree, who jumped at the line of scrimmage, caught the ball and ran it in for an 8-yard score.

The teams traded four-straight three-and-outs before the Bears road Jordan Howard down the field. He ran six times on the drive, including once for 22 yards on third-and-five. The Bears scored on first-and-goal at the 2 when they raced to the line and threw a pass to tight end Adam Shaheen before the Giants were ready.

The teams then traded interceptions _— Kyle Fuller got Manning, while Ogletree picked off Daniel a second time — before the Bears eventually scored again.

Robinson’s gorgeous 30-yard catch down the right sideline — he pinned the ball against cornerback Webb’s helmet, then collected the ball and stepped out of bounds — gave the Bears first-and-goal. The Bears got only as close as the 1, though, when they ran defensive linemen Akiem Hicks and Roy Robertson-Harris onto the field.

On fourth down, Hicks lined up as the fullback and took a handoff one yard for a touchdown. It evoked former lineman William “Refrigerator Perry,” who ran for four touchdowns during the Bears’ magical 1985 run.