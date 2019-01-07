Broncos interview Bears coordinator Vic Fangio for head coaching job

The Broncos interviewed Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio for their vacant head coaching job Monday morning.

After talking to them in the Chicago area, he was back at Halas Hall by lunchtime.

Like Bears coach Matt Nagy did a year ago with the Chiefs, Fangio interviewed one day after his team lost a painful wild card playoff game.

“I say this positively, just knowing that he’s not getting younger — with him, if he aspires to be a head coach, I would say that his time is now,” cornerback Prince Amukamara said. “And he’s worked hard to put himself in a position to be sought after, as he is.

Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio signs autographs for fans. (AP)

“Of course as a defensive group and I’m sure everyone in this organization would love for him to stay and not go and get interviews. But we do understand that this could be something, a goal that he’s aspired to achieve. Me personally, I support him. But also, selfishly, I would love for him to stay.”

After Sunday’s 16-15 playoff loss, outside linebacker Khalil Mack spoke about his coach with reverence.

“Not speaking too soon — it was an honor for me,” he said. “Understand where he’s been and how long he’s been coaching and the guys he’s coached. Just seeing the things that he was able to do with the group of guys we had was very impressive. Whatever happens, kudos to him.”

Fangio was originally slated to talk to the Dolphins about their head coaching job, but the team did not end up scheduling an interview, per NFL Network.

“If he wants to be a head coach one day, we want him to take a job to be a head coach,” safety Adrian Amos said. “Everybody just wishes him well.”