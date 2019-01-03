Vic Fangio focused on playoffs, not new jobs: “I have not returned 1 phone call’

Vic Fangio has had only three head coaching interviews in his 32-year NFL career.

He has two on the books for next week.

The Bears defensive coordinator must be consumed with preparing for interviews this week, right?

Right?

Vic Fangio is in his fourth year as the Bears' defensive coordinator. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

“I’ve done zero,” he said Thursday.

Oh, c’mon.

“Zero,” he said.

How about homework earlier in the season?

“Zero,” he said.

Fangio was asked about how he would avoid any job-hunting distraction as the Bears — and Fangio’s monster defense — prepare to face the Eagles in the playoffs on Sunday.

“I have not returned one phone call,” he said. “I have not done one piece of work for it. I refuse to. And that’s it.”

With typical dry humor, Fangio, a lifelong assistant, acknowledged the obvious when pressed why he wasn’t doing homework.

“Maybe that’s why I’m here,” he said, drawing laughs. “I don’t know. I have enough on my plate coaching these guys and the other things than … [I’ll] deal with it as they come up.”

That right there is why Bears players adore the man they call the “Evil Genius” — a singular focus for the week ahead. Most coordinators step in front of the room and give a rah-rah speech; Fangio, meanwhile, calmly dispenses scouting reports like a spy in a gray sweatsuit.

The Broncos and Dolphins have asked to speak to Fangio about their vacancies. By NFL rule, he can’t talk until after Sunday’s playoff game. He’ll interview with each team Monday, per NFL Network.

Fangio wouldn’t even commit to cramming for interviews after the Eagles, game, though he figures to. Even if Fangio said he’s done no homework about either team, he has recent experience with both — the Bears trained alongside the Broncos in August and faced the Dolphins in October.

In general, Fangio said, he’d want to walk into a good situation as a head coach.

“There’s a lot of things — working with management, players, etc.,” hes said. “ I haven’t given it a lot of thought. I’m not lying to you guys. I’ve got zero up there done.”

A year ago, Matt Nagy was in Fangio’s shoes — the coordinator of a red-hot unit that caught the league’s attention. He promised Chiefs coach Andy Reid during their playoff week that he wouldn’t “spend one ounce of energy” preparing to talk to the Colts and Bears. But he had laid his plans out in the “months, or a year, or years prior” to the final week. It’s unclear if Fangio has done the same.

Nagy is proud that his coordinator is receiving outside interest — “How can you not be happy for someone as a person and as a coach?” he said — has contingency plans for who would run his defense next year if Fangio becomes a head coach.

Every time Nagy has walked into Fangio’s office this week, though, he’s had a remote control in his hands, watching Eagles film.

“I just think it’s so important to focus,” Nagy said. “It’s not fair to your peers [otherwise]. It’s not fair to your players. And he’s not doing that. Vic’s not doing that. He’s been doing a great job with that. So completely focused.

“It is hard, though. It’s not easy because you’re talking about a big-time opportunity.”

Defensive dominance Sunday, of course, would only make Fangio more attractive.

“He deserves to be a candidate for any team that needs a head coach … ” defensive end Akiem Hicks said. “I have a lot of respect for him. So does the entire defense.

“I don’t even want to think about the possibility of him ever leaving, so I’m going to pretend like nothing’s going on.”

Fangio joked last week that he had one job interview lined up: for the Cubs bench coach position. He said Thursday that he was upset Mark Lorretta got the job — not that he’d done much research about the gig.

”I haven’t prepared for that, either,” he said.