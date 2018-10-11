Bears coordinator Vic Fangio: Dolphins RB Frank Gore deserves Hall of Fame nod

The Bears will face the sport’s fourth-leading rusher of all-time Sunday.

In his first year with the Dolphins, Frank Gore has totaled 14,228 career rushing yards, trailing only Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton and Barry Sanders in NFL annals.

“Frank’s just a great football player, loves football, extremely smart player, great example for young guys on the team,” Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who ran the 49ers defense when Gore played for them, said Thursday. “Great instinctive runner, particularly on the inside. Finds the holes, finds the creases, lowers his pads and gets what’s there and then a few more. If something there is bigger, he’s capable of taking it for a big game.

“Frank — just based on his numbers alone and production, he’ll be in the Hall of Fame someday.”

Dolphins running back Frank Gore skips past Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty for a touchdown. | Elise Amendola, AP photo

The Redskins’ Adrian Peterson (12,518 yards) is the only active player ranked in the top 10. The Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch (10,334) is the next active player on the list — but he’s 28th all-time.

The Dolphins use the 35-year-old Gore judiciously. His 12 carries for 63 yards last week against the Bengals were a season-high.

“He hasn’t really slowed down that much,” Fangio said. “He takes good care of his body. Guys that get that age, a lot of times lose their ‘stinger’ for the game before they actually lose their skill for the game, and he’s lost zero in his ‘stinger.’”