Bears vs. Vikings: Live updates and game highlights for Week 17

Bears 0, Vikings 0: Jordan Howard started revving it up the past few weeks and now he’s started off brilliantly against the Vikings with two rushes for 49 yards. He likely won’t hit 1,000 this season – he’d need to rush for 174 today – but it’s good to see him trending up after a lackluster start to the season.

Bears 0, Vikings 0: The Bears’ defense comes through with a three-and-out as the Vikings use up just 31 seconds on their first possession of the game. We also got a rare Kevin White sighting on the punt return!

#Bears WR Kevin White on special teams! He had to block gunner Jayron Kearse. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) December 30, 2018

Before the game

The Bears’ unexpectedly successful regular season comes to an end with a Week 17 matchup against the Vikings on Sunday. The game had originally been scheduled to start at noon but the NFL moved it back to the late afternoon slate in order to align its timing with other games set to impact the NFC playoff seeding.

Both the Bears and Vikings have something to play for at U.S. Bank Stadium, so this won’t be a typical season finale full of low stakes and backup players.

The Bears can earn the No. 2 seed in the conference and a first-round bye for the postseason if they beat the Vikings and the Rams lose at home to the 49ers. That’s admittedly an unlikely combination to occur, but with the door creaked open, the Bears plan to play their starters at least through the first half.

The Vikings, meanwhile, have even more pressure. They need a victory or an Eagles loss or tie in order to clinch their spot in the postseason. The Eagles face the Redskins this afternoon to wrap up their regular season.

All of this adds a nice dose of intrigue to what’s otherwise been a meaningless Bears game in past seasons. Here’s how to tune in.

How to watch Bears vs. Vikings

Time: 3:25 p.m. CT

TV: FOX

Live stream: FOX Sports Go