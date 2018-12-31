Film Study: Five takeaways from the Bears’ 24-10 win against the Vikings

One of the most encouraging developments for the Bears’ offense is their establishment running back Jordan Howard over the last five weeks of the season.

Howard produced his best game this season in the Bears’ 24-10 win against the Vikings, running for a season-high 109 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.

“We did a great job running the ball all day to keep them honest,” quarterback Mitch Trubisky said.

That’s true. Howard’s success changed the game.

Bears running back Jordan Howard scored twice against the Vikings in Week 17. | Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Here are five takeaways after watching the film of the Bears’ 12th win this season:

Here comes Howard

Over the past five games, Howard has run for 399 yards and four touchdowns on 88 carries. He has averaged 4.5 yards per carry in those games, which is nearly one full yard more than his season average.

Against the Vikings, the Bears’ offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage but Howard also strongly finished his runs. It included running over cornerback Holton Hill on his six-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Howard also showed off some elusiveness on the Bears’ second play from scrimmage. He sidestepped safety Anthony Harris in the hole before turning Harrison Smith around down the field en route to gaining 42 yard. It was his longest run this season.

“We just want keep defenses off balance,” Trubisky said. “We don’t want them to tee off on the run or the pass, just keep being efficient and staying out of third-and-longs.”

Making them pay

The 49ers tried to beat Trubisky with zone coverages that he didn’t see much of on their previous game films. It limited Trubisky’s options down field.

The Vikings, though, stayed aggressive, and it opened the door for the Bears — specifically Trubisky — to send a message.

“When you get single-high [coverage] and they’re pressed up on the outside, we got to make teams pay so they can’t stack the box against us,” Trubisky said.

In this case, Trubisky completed a 40-yard pass to receiver Taylor Gabriel down to the Vikings’ 1 on a third-and-seven play in the second quarter. Gabriel beat Hill in single coverage, while Trubisky stood strong against a blitz that featured two linebackers.

The Vikings also blitzed Trubisky on his 22-yard completion to Kevin White on third-and-six from the Bears’ 16 and during his 16- and nine-yard passes to rookie Javon Wims for two third-down conversions on their 16-play, 75-yard scoring drive.

“Mitch had a great game,” Nagy said Monday. “He was a leader of the offense. He’s been really, really strong in regards to [being] consistent with his progressions and his reads on third down the last two games.”

A full(er) back

Part of the Bears’ plan for Howard involved the unique use of reserve offensive lineman Bradley Sowell at fullback.

Sowell reported as an eligible receiver eight times against the Vikings and every time he was in a three-point stance in the backfield.

The Bears ran the ball seven times on those plays with Sowell, officially gaining 28 yards.

Sowell’s final play at fullback was Howard’s three-yard gain on third-and-two from the Vikings’ 12 in the fourth quarter that came off a direct snap, but it was nullified by Trubisky’s illegal-motion penalty.

The longest run was Howard’s 11-yarder in the second quarter, where Sowell took out Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson. Overall, Wilson had the most problems with Sowell.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Sowell also ran a route down the seam after Trubisky made a check at the line and threw a deep incomplete pass to receiver Josh Bellamy. Sowell actually drew two defenders in coverage.

In the Bears’ victory against the Rams, Sowell caught a touchdown pass on “Santa’s Sleigh.”

“We’re going try to squeeze out every little bit of ability from every single guy on our team,” Nagy said after the game. “I don’t care who are you are or what you do. We’re going to find a way to try and make it happen.”

More trickery

There was another play against the Vikings that highlighted Nagy’s “squeeze out” philosophy. Backup linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski caught a pass for a two-point conversion on “Lollipop.”

As usual, it was a play full of moving pieces.

The Bears overloaded the right side with Charles Leno Jr. and Sowell, with Kwiatkoski lined up behind and between them. Tight end Adam Shaheen handled the left edge.

Trubisky’s play fake ran through cornerback Prince Amukamara. Trubisky said that Nagy called a timeout to ensure that Amukamara had enough time to run back and forth in the backfield four times.

“It tired him a little bit,” Trubisky said with a smile. “But he said he’s the most in-shape person on the team. So I guess that’s why we used him there. It was a great distraction, a big two-point conversion and a heckuva catch by ‘Kwit.’ ”

The play doesn’t work if Howard doesn’t block defensive end Danielle Hunter, who had a free rush. Kwiatkoski and Sowell were the only ones to run routes in the end zone.

It’s also a play that Nagy said is from Andy Reid’s playbook. Reid just never ran it. The Bears actually did in the preseason against the Chiefs.

In that case, quarterback Tyler Bray completed a pass to fullback Michael Burton, who was in Kwiatkoski’s spot, for a 10-yard gain on third-and-three. Receiver Garrett Johnson, an undrafted free-agent signing at the time, handled Amukamara’s role.

A shutdown effort

The Bears’ ability to limit Vikings running back Dalvin Cook to 39 yards on 11 carries was the starting point for their defensive success.

But the secondary also held Pro Bowl receiver Adam Thielen to three catches on four targets for 38 yards. He averaged more than seven catches per game this season.

Cornerback Kyle Fuller blanketed Thielen in coverage during his most notable play of the day, an incompletion on third-and-six from the Bears’ 27 late in the second quarter.

It led to an animated conversation on the sideline between quarterback Kirk Cousins and Thielen. Cousins didn’t have time to throw and didn’t like Thielen’s route.

“Yup, just trying to say if you do that that I don’t have time to wait on that usually, and I don’t know you’re doing that,” Cousins said after the game. “Those are conversations he and I have. … Adam’s my guy. He’s the best. I want to have more of those conversations.”

Still, it was a conversation that exemplified Cousins’ disconnect with Thielen throughout the game. The Bears’ combination of rush and coverage stopped Thielen.



