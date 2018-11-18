Bears vs. Vikings: Live updates and highlights for Week 12

The Bears and Vikings hit center stage for a “Sunday Night Football” matchup with major implications in the NFC North standings this evening at 7:20 p.m. CT. NBC decided weeks ago to flex the game into prime time in order to give a greater audience to what could be a coming out party for the remodeled Bears.

The stakes are high for both sides entering this Week 11 matchup. The Bears have won three consecutive games to lead the division with a 6-3 record. The Vikings won four of their last five games to improve to 5-3-1 before spending last week on a bye. While it’s too early to count out the Packers, it’s looking like the division may come down to the two teams playing Sunday night.

One of the big questions burning all week is how Mitch Trubisky will perform in such a big game. The quarterback earned accolades for his performance against the Lions a week ago and seems to be progressing with more time in Matt Nagy’s offense, but he’s never played in such an important game against such a good team. Everyone will be watching closely to see how he responds.

The defense will also have its work cut out with the array of weapons Minnesota brings to the table. Between Dalvin Cook, Latavius Murray, Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs and Kyle Rudolph, quarterback Kirk Cousins has a lot of options to keep opponents guessing.

How to watch Bears vs. Vikings

Time: 7:20 p.m. CT

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports Live