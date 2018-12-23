Bears-Vikings season finale moved to 3:25 p.m.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The NFC’s playoff drama will play out all at the same time Sunday.

The Bears’ season finale at the Vikings was moved from noon to 3:25 p.m., the league announced Sunday night.

The game will be concurrent with the conference’s other contests that have playoff implications, which will all air on Fox. The Rams-49ers game and with the Eagles-Redskins contest will be played the same time. The Bears and Rams are fighting for the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. The Bears need to beat the Vikings and hope for a 49ers upset to earn the playoff bye.

The 8-6-1 Vikings can clinch a playoff berth with a win against the Bears. If they lose, the 8-7 Eagles would be in with a win.

The Bears' Sherrick McManis and Deon Bush celebrate Sunday. | Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

That’s a lot of hypothethicals. But it’s clear the Bears have something to play for in Week 17.

“You understand that, when you’re in the position that we’re in right now, anything can happen to these other teams,” coach Matt Nagy said. “So you can’t just say, ‘This team’s going to win,’ or, ‘This team’s going to lose. …

“So we need to go about this thing next week just like we have every other game. If you don’t do that, it changes how you approach your week, mentally. How you approach it pregame. So that’s not what we’re going to do.”