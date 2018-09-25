Matriarch Virginia McCaskey preached confidence — and the Bears defense listened

Six days before the season opener, the Bears gathered in an auditorium inside Halas Hall. On the stage, wearing a navy shirt with the orange Bears head logo on it, sat Virginia McCaskey, the team’s 95-year-old matriarch.

Over a half hour, she told the Bears players about the history of the team — and what she’s learned about watching each year’s iteration.

“One of the things Mrs. McCaskey came in and said to us was that teams that won a lot of games around here were the most confident,” defensive end Akiem Hicks said Tuesday.

Three games into a young season, the Bears defense has that part covered.

The Bears' Akiem Hicks runs out to the field prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The unit ranks fifth in the NFL with 289 yards allowed per game and second with 65.3 rushing yards allowed. The Bears lead the NFL with 14 sacks and seven forced fumbles. Only two teams have more interceptions than the Bears’ five.

“It gives you a great deal of confidence … and we just have to keep it moving forward,” Hicks said. “Stay productive. Stay on our assignments and just keep rolling. We’ve got the blueprint.

“We already know how to do it. We’ve seen how we bounced back after a tough loss. We’ve seen how we bounced back after a good win. We’ve just got to keep rolling. “

The confidence goes beyond mere numbers. Hicks is excited by what your average fan can’t see: players are upholding their own assignments, whether they’re near the ball or not.

“Fitting in the right spot in order to make another play make a play,” he said.

When the Cardinals took a 14-0 lead on Sunday, inside linebacker Danny Trevathan said, no one panicked.

“We wanted to suck the life out of the stadium. …” he said. “We knew we were going to respond better. We knew we were gonna come away with the ‘W.’”

Asked where the confidence level was in the Bears’ defense, Hicks repeated the same three words — “High, high, high,” he said — before tracing the roots of the unit. He said the Bears knew they were a top-10 defense before they traded for Khalil Mack a week before the season opener.

“I think going forward we wanted to prove to ourselves that we could be even better,” Hicks said. “And I think that we’ve shown that so far.”

Monday, responding to whether he was worried about any potential schism between the stellar defensive and underperforming offense, coach Matt Nagy said there will be a time when the offense has to bail the team out. Trevathan joked that it wouldn’t happen — or least he hoped the defense wouldn’t need help — before getting serious.

“Our offense is gonna get rolling and we’re gonna need them,” he said. “So defense, we’re just gonna keep battling, and offense is gonna get it clicking. They’ve got so many weapons over there. It’s going to be spectacular.”

A victory against the Buccaneers on Sunday would mark the Bears’ first three-game win streak since the first games of Marc Trestman’s head coaching career in 2013.

The Bears’ confidence would grow during their week away.

“I think it can be big,” receiver Allen Robinson said. “At the end of the day, you just want to try to continue to keep that momentum rolling. … The thing for us is we haven’t peaked as a team yet. We haven’t put it all together yet. The defense has played outstanding. For us, offensively we’ve played good at times and gotten points when we’ve needed. Put drives together when we needed to. But we haven’t really put it all together.”

Imagine the team-wide swagger when they do. McCaskey can.

“She believes in us,” Hicks said. “That’s something we carry with us every time we step on the field.”