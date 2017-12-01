Bears vs. 49ers: What to Watch 4

KEY MATCHUP

Big plays usually are the culprit in losses against bad teams like the 49ers — like in 2015, when Blaine Gabbert had an unlikely 44-yard touchdown run with 1:42 to go, then threw a 71-yard touchdown pass to Torrey Smith in overtime in a 26-20 victory over the Bears at Soldier Field.

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is the player the Bears will have to keep an eye on. The former NCAA sprinter/jumper and Olympic long jumper leads the NFL in yards per catch (21.4) — with 27 receptions for 578 yards and one touchdown. He has an NFL-best four receptions of 50 yards or more (83t, 55, 51 and 50), plus a 48-yard catch against the Cowboys.

Bears cornerbacks Kyle Fuller and Prince Amukamara will be on the spot after uneven-at-best performances the past two games. Amukamara has five penalties this season — four in the past three games — including pass interference calls against the Packers (29 yards) and Lions (34 yards) and two holding calls against the Eagles last week.

San Francisco 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin celebrates as he heads toward the end zone on an 83-yard touchdown reception against the Giants on Nov. 12.

TRENDING

In the past five games, the Bears’ defense has fallen from sixth in the NFL in yards allowed (303 per game) to 12th (328) and from eighth (4.9) to 14th (5.2) in yards allowed per play. They allowed 420 yards to the Eagles last week, includgin 272 in the first half before the Eagles took their foot off the gas in the second half.

The likely return of linebacker Danny Trevathan figures to give the Bears a boost. Trevathan has missed the past three games with a calf injury. In his absence, the Bears allowed a season-high 160 rushing yards (4.3 avg.) against the Packers in Week 10 and another season-high of 176 (5.3 avg.) against the Eagles last week.

KEY PLAYER

Bears rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky is coming off a season-worst performance against the Eagles — 17-of-33 for 147 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions for a 38.3 passer rating. He’s taking a major drop in class here — the Eagles were eighth in the NFL in passing yards allowed per attempt; the 49ers are 25th. So this game figures to be a better barometer of Trubisky’s progress.

X-FACTOR

Arlington Heights native Jimmy Garoppolo will be making his first start at quarterback for the 49ers just four weeks after joining the team following a trade-deadline deal with the Patriots. Garoppolo played well as a back-up for Tom Brady with the Patriots (including two starts). But now he’s with a 1-10 team, guiding a struggling offense that’s he’s still learning. That sure seems like an opportunity for the Bears’ defense.

