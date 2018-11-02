Bears vs. Bills: What to Watch 4

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is stopped by Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) and linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (57) in the Texans 20-13 victory over the Bills on Oct. 14 in Houston. | Michael Wyke/AP photo

KEY MATCHUP

Veteran Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes is having a resurgent season — his 4.5 sacks are more than the four he had last season; his 11 quarterback hits equal his 2017 season Hughes also has three forced fumbles.

Hughes will be a challenge for the left side of the Bears’ offensive line — left tackle Charles Leno and rookie left guard James Daniels.

“[Hughes has] been doing that for a long time, ever since college and it doesn’t look like he’s getting any older, by any means,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said. “He’s wreaking havoc on the quarterback, creating fumbles, sacks, he can stress a tackle.”

TRENDING

The Bears are one of two NFL teams that have yet to have a negative turnover differential in any game this season (the Seahawks are the other). The Bears are a plus-7 overall this season, winning the turnover battle four times win seven games.

Takeaways have played a big role in both the Bills’ victories this season — plus-3 in a 27-6 victory over the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 3; and plus-2 in a 13-12 victory over the Titans in Week 5. They are minus-11 in turnover differential in their six losses.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Matt Nagy and the coaching staff still are getting the hang of how to use two-time 1,000-hard rusher Jordan Howard in this offense. Howard has rushed for 392 yards on 112 carries (3.5 avg.) and three touchdowns this season.

There have been signs of progress — Howard rushed for 81 yards on 22 carries against the Jets last week, but had 61 yards on 16 carries in the second half, including a 24-yard run and a two-yard touchdown that gave the Bears a 24-10 lead with 7:08 left in the fourth quarter.

“I don’t have a great feel yet [for using the run game],” Nagy said. “I’m getting there. I’m getting there. We’re all trying to figure out what’s the best thing for us.”

X-FACTOR

The Bills have lost three consecutive games and four of their last five – scoring just 37 points in that span. But the Bills also pulled off one of the most mystifying regular-season upsets in recent history when they beat the Vikings 27-6 at U.S. Bank Stadium as 16.5-point underdogs in Week 3 — the biggest rout of a favorite of 15 points or more since the 1970 merger.

“When you play at their pace, it’s ver rowdy, very loud. They’re on top of you. They love their football,” Nagy said. “You better bring your ‘A’ game, because if you don’t, you’re in trouble.”