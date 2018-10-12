Bears vs. Dolphins: What to Watch 4

KEY MATCHUP

It seems unlikely that Khalil Mack can keep exceeding higher and higher expectations, but that possibility exists for the Bears outside linebacker against Dolphins right tackle Ja’Wuan James, who has been shaky against lesser foes than Mack this season. Mack already has five sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception he returned for a touchdown this season.

James figures to get help, but that could open things up for other playmakers on the Bears’ defense. The Dolphins already have lost starting left guard Josh Sutton and center Daniel Kilgore to season-ending injuries. And left tackle Laremy Tunsil is just out of concussion protocol.

Mack had four tackles and nothing else against the Dolphins with the Raiders last season. But Dolphins coach Adam Game knows that Mack in the hands of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio could be a particularly vexing problem.

“Playing those guys later in the season [Week 9], he was pretty banged up,” Game said. “You can see that he’s in great shape. Probably him not being in training camp was really good for him just because he was probably getting after it pretty hard early in his career and you can see he looks explosive, fast and all of those things that you saw when he was in his first couple of years. He looks like he’s taken it to another level.”

Bears linebacker Khalil Mack pressures Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen into an incompletion in the fourth quarter Sunday. Mack had two sacks and a forced fumble in the Bears' 16-14 victory at State Farm Stadium. | Rick Scuteri/AP photo

TRENDING

The Bears (3-1) have won three consecutive games for the first time since the opening three weeks of the 2013 season. They are going for their first four-game winning streak since 2012, when they won five straight as part of a 7-1 start in what would be Lovie Smith’s final season.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky is coming of a monumental six-touchdown game against the Buccaneers in which he accounted for 407 yards of total offense — 354 in the air and 53 on the ground.

Trubisky isn’t expected to light it up like that again, just be efficient enough to prove that the six-touchdown game wasn’t a fluke against the 31st-ranked defense in the NFL.

For what it’s worth, in Jay Cutler’s five best passer rating games (all 138.1 and above), his average rating the following game was 75.1 — 117.0, 88.8, 82.5, 70.4 and 16.7.

X-FACTOR

The Bears are coming off an early bye week and it’ll be interesting to see how they respond. Matt Nagy gave his team the week off and trusted them to take care of business in practice when they returned.

The last time the Bears were coming off a bye following a big victory — in 2016 — they came to Tampa with high hopes after beating the Vikings at Soldier Field, but crapped out in a discouraging 36-10 loss to the Buccaneers. This game could be an indication of how much — or how little — things have changed under Nagy.