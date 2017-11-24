Bears vs. Eagles — What to Watch 4

KEY MATCHUP

The Eagles have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, particularly the right side with two-time Pro Bowl center Jason Kelce, guard Brandon Brooks and tackle Lane Johnson all having Pro Bowl caliber seasons. The Bears figured to counter with the strength of their front-seven — led by outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, defensive end Akiem Hicks and nose tackle Eddie Goldman. But with Floyd on injured reserve and Hicks questionable with a knee injury, the Bears will be short-handed.

Pernell McPhee, who has struggled with wear-and-tear in previous seasons with the Bears, hasn’t been as effective in recent games as the snaps have added. Now he’s questionable with a sore knee. Isaiah Irving figures to join the rotation at outside linebacker with Sam Acho. Jonathan Bullard could benefit from more snaps if Hicks is limited or can’t play. But even at full strength, the Bears would be challenged to win that battle.

TRENDING

Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks celebrates after recovering a Matthew Stafford fumble last week against the Lions. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Injuries seem to finally be taking a toll on the Bears’ defense. In the past three games, the Bears have dropped from seventh to 11th in total defense and from sixth to 13th in yards allowed per play after allowing an average of 360 yards and 5.9 yards per play in losses to the Saints, Packers and Lions.

As well as the Bears have played on defense most of the season, they’ll be challenged to stem the tide. Linebacker Danny Trevathan (calf) will miss his third consecutive game. Floyd is out. And McPhee, Hicks, defensive end Mitch Unrein and nickel back Bryce Callahan all are questionable for Sunday’s game.

KEY PLAYER

Rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky is making progress even if the Bears are not. After completing just 47.5 percent of his passes in his first four starts, Trubisky has completed 60 percent against the Packers (21-of-35) and Lions (18-of-30), with passer ratings of 97.0 and 88.1.

The Eagles, though, have one of the best defenses in the NFL — seventh in total yards, ninth in yards per play, seventh in rushing yards per carry and eighth in passing yards per attempt. It’s an uphill challenge, but Trubisky has enough gumption to raise his level of play to meet it.

X-FACTOR

The Bears have lost three consecutive games after beating the Ravens and Panthers in Weeks 6-7. They’re 3-7. Their playoff hopes are all but dead. Injuries are mounting. And the future of John Fox and the coaching staff is in doubt.

Now they face their toughest task of the season — on the road against a 9-1 Eagles team that looks like the class of the NFC. This could get ugly, or be an opportunity for the Bears to show the arrow really is pointing up.

