Bears vs Lions: What to Watch 4

Key Matchup

Kyle Fuller’s renaissance season hit a speed-bump last week against Davante Adams and the Packers. Now he faces a tough challenge against the Lions and wide receiver Marvin Jones (34 receptions, 537 yards, 15.8 avg., five touchdowns).

Jones, a fifth-round draft pick by the Bengals in 2012, was limited to one reception fo 22 yards last week against the Browns. But prior to that, he had big games against the Packers (7-107, 2 TDs), Steelers (6-128) and Saints (6-96, 1 TD).

Based on his consistent play this season, Fuller’s sub-par game against the Packers seems like a hiccup. “He’s been fine,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. “He’s been practicing as usual and is back into it.”

Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) battles Packers receiver Davante Adams (17) last Sunday at Soldier Field. The Packers targeted Fuller 10 times and completed eight passes against him in a 23-16 victory. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Does Fuller have a short memory? “I hope so,” Fangio said. “You need to, at that position in this league.”

Trending

The Bear beat the Lions 17-14 at Soldier Field behind quarterback Brian Hoyer’s two touchdown passes (to Eddie Royal and Zach Miller) last season, but have lost seven of the last eight games in the series — following a 13-3 stretch under Lovie Smith.

Nine of the last 10 games between the Bears and Lions have been decided by a touchdown or less, including the last four by four points or fewer. The Lions won 37-34 in overtime and 24-20 in 2015 and 20-17 at Ford Field last year; the Bears won 17-14 at Soldier Field last year.

Key Player

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is fifth in the NFL in passing yards (2,461) and 10th in passer rating (96.3, 17 touchdowns, five interceptions). He’s been particularly good in the past two games, averaging 10.3 yards per attempt in victories over the Packers (361 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, 132.4 rating) and Browns (249 yards three touchdowns, one interception, 118.9 rating).

“He’s one of the top quarterbacks in the league … because there’s really no one way to play him,” Fangio said. “He’s good against pressure. He’s good against three-man rush. He’s good against different types of coverages. You have to mix it up with him.”

X-factor

The Bears lost their focus and discipline a bit coming out of the bye week — they were called for 11 penalties in the first half (including four that were declined) and 12 for the game. No telling if that will change Sunday.

“We’ve worked on it all week. Coach Fox has been adamant about it,” wide receiver Dontelle Inman said. “It feels like he has 20 refs out there just to make sure we’re on the same page and we’ve got those mistakes corrected.”

Follow me on Twitter @MarkPotash

Email: mpotash@suntimes.com