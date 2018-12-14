Bears vs. Packers — What to Watch 4

KEY MATCHUP

The Packers could be vulnerable on the right side of their offensive line, with two back-ups expected to start — Jason Spriggs for Bryan Bulaga (knee, doubtful) at right tackle and Justin McCray for Byron Bell (knee, IR) at right guard.

That figures to create an opportunity for Bears linebacker Khalil Mack, who had a sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery and interception for a touchdown against the Packers in Week 1. Leonard Floyd has been pretty effective from the left side in recent games as well.

“It’s almost like the whole defensive front is playing a little more confident with [Mack] in there,” Spriggs told reporters this week, “and there’s no weak link — there’s [not] anyone to attack. I think he brings a level of confidence to everybody on the defense, and we just have to key on that and make hay when we get the chances.”

Khalil Mack reacts after the Bears sacked Aaron Rodgers in Week 1. | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

TRENDING

The shoulder injury that cost him two games didn’t help, but Mitch Trubisky’s early season progress has stalled recently. The second-year quarterback has a 79.6 passer rating (six touchdowns, six interceptions) in his last four games.

Returning from a two-game absence with the shoulder sprain, Trubisky had a season-low 33.3 passer rating against the Rams, completing 16-of-30 passes for 110 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

“I think that’s just making excuses, saying that I could be rusty,” Trubisky said. “Bottom line [is] is didn’t make the throws I needed to make. But [I] go to watch the film, learn from it. Put it behind me and make the throws I know I can make.”

PLAYER TO WATCH

While much of the focus was on Khalil Mack in Week 1 against the Packers at Lambeau Field, the season opener was also the debut of rookie Roquan Smith, who missed most of training camp and the entire preseason after a contract holdout.

Smith had a sack of DeShone Kizer on his first NFL snap in the second quarter, but played only eight snaps. He’s come a long way since then — with a team-high 97 tackles — 57 in his last six games. He also has four sacks and had his first interception last week against the Rams.

X-FACTOR

The Bears have plenty of motivation with a chance to clinch the division at home against the rival Packers. But after playing at a fever pitch to stymie the Rams’ high-scoring offense, the Bears’ defense has to avoid an emotional letdown.

Coach Matt Nagy said the team’s response against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day after an emotional Sunday night victory over the Packers proved the Bears can handle it.

“That right there taught me who we are,” Nagy said. “So I’m not making promises, but I’m not real concerned about where we’re at in that way.”