Bears vs. Patriots: What to Watch 4

Key Matchup

The last time the Bears played the Patriots, in 2014 at Gillette Stadium, Tom Brady targeted tight end Rob Gronkowski nine times and had nine completions — for 149 yards and three touchdowns in a 51-23 rout that sent the Marc Trestman era spiraling out of control.

Injuries have prevented Gronkowski of putting up the monster numbers that marked his first six years in the NFL, but he’s still a devastating offensive threat in the passing game. He has 26 receptions for 405 yards (15.6 avg.) and one touchdown. He had three catches for 97 yards against the Chiefs last week, including a 39-yard reception in the final minute that set up the winning field goal.

It will take a combination of defenders to handle the 6-6, 268-pound Gronkowski – a chore complicated by the fact that the Bears likely will need inside linebackers Roquan Smith and Danny Trevathan to contain the Patriots running game that sets up so many options for Brady. Utilizing 6-4, 251-pound outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, with safeties Eddie Jackson and Adrian Amos in support sounds like a plan — and the Bears have other options on their multi-faceted defense. But Gronkowski and Brady can thwart anything when the game is going their way.

Trending

With Mitch Trubisky and the Bears’ offense showing significant signs of growth, the Bears have jumped from 26th to 19th in total offense and from 18th to 10th in points scored in the past three weeks. Trubisky has thrown nine touchdown passes and one interception against the Buccaneers and Dolphins and ranks seventh in the NFL in passer rating (105.6).

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) gives a stiff arm to Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker (38) after catching a pass during the Patriots' 43-40 victory on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium. | Steven Senne/AP photo

Player to watch

Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel is quickly developing a rapport with Trubisky. The 5-8, 165-pound Gabriel has had back-to-back 100-yard games — seven catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns against the Buccaneers and five catches for 110 yards against the Dolphins. Gabriel did not have a 100-yard receiving game in four seasons with the Browns and Falcons.

The Patriots’ defense is known for neutralizing threats like that. It remains to be seen if the Bears’ offense is mature enough to make the Patriots pay elsewhere if they do that.

X-factor

The Bears had a chance to come into this game with a four-game winning streak, but instead are coming off a disappointing 31-28 overtime loss to the Dolphins They responded to a similarly disappointing loss to the Packers in Week 1 with a victory over the Seahawks. But the Patriots present a greater challenge mentally as well as physically. The Bears are going to have to take a big step forward to respond here.