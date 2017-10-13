Bears vs. Ravens: What to Watch 4

KEY MATCHUP

Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks is coming off a two-sack game against the Vikings and now gets what looks like on paper to be a favorable matchup against Ravens rookie right guard Jermaine Eluemunor, who will be making his first NFL start.

Eluemunor, a fifth-round draft pick from Texas A&M, was the Ravens’ third-string right guard when the season started — before injuries to Marshal Yanda and back-up Matt Skura.

Hicks is not anticipating it to be a walk-over — at least not publicly — but it’s a matchup the Bears likely will have to win to win the game.

Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks has four sacks this season. He had two against the Vikings last week. (Jon Durr/Getty Images)

“It’s the NFL. There’s a reason the guy’s there — it’s because he has a good amount of talent,” Hicks said. “And he’s going to go through his bumps and bruises like everyone else in this league, and hopefully learn from them. I’m sure he’s a competitor and ready to play. I’ve watched him through a couple games. he looks like a pretty stout guard.”

TRENDING

Rookie quarterbacks are 0-9 against the Ravens in Baltimore in John Harbaugh’s 10 seasons as head coach. Browns rookie DeShone Kizer was the latest victim. He was 15-of-31 for 182 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions for a 27.3 passer rating in a 24-10 loss in Week 2. It was his second NFL start and first on the road — the same scenario Mitch Trubisky will face Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

“We’re definitely going to … try to keep them guessing, show different things,” linebacker C.J. Mosley told Ravens reporters. “But, it’s the NFL; [Trubisky’s] here for a reason. He showed signs of that on Monday. Once he gets out of the pocket, he can hurt you running the ball and throwing it off the run. We respect all of our opponents, but we’re definitely going to try to take advantage of his first road start and him being in our house.”

KEY PLAYER

Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller seems to be getting better every week since establishing himself as a starter after stepping in for Prince Amukamara in the opener.

“I like the way he’s playing,” Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. “I like the mindset, I like the attitude. He’s playing with more confidence. So I’m glad we have him playing the way he is right now.

X-FACTOR

After a short week against the Packers on Thursday night in Week 4 and a long week against the Vikings on Monday Night Football, the Bears are on a short week with travel against the Ravens. That’s always a test for a struggling team.

Follow me on Twitter @MarkPotash

Email: mpotash@suntimes.com