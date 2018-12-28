Bears vs. Vikings: What to Watch 4

KEY MATCHUP

Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks has been dominant throughout the season, but rarely so obviously as against the Vikings at Soldier Field, when Hicks had five tackles-for-loss, including a sack, in a 25-20 victory that all but put Hicks in the Pro Bowl and announced the Bears as playoff contenders.

The Vikings are going to have to come up with some kind of answer for Hicks, without springing a leak elsewhere that opens the door for Khalil Mack or Leonard Floyd to make big plays. The right side of their offensive line — guard Mike Remmers and rookie tackle Brian O’Neill — will be tested.

O’Neill, a second-round pick from Pitt, has not allowed a sack all season, according to Pro Football Focus. But Hicks beat him to stop Latavius Murray for a one-yard loss on third-and-one to force a punt on the opening possession that set the tone for a stout defensive performance.

Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks' sack of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was one of his five tackles-for-loss in the Bears' 25-20 victory on Nov. 18 at Soldier Field. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

TRENDING

The Vikings’ offense has averaged 379 yards and 34 points in two games since quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski replaced John DeFilippo as offensive coordinator. Dalvin Cook, who was held to 12 yards on nine carries against the Bears at Soldier Field, has spearheaded the uptick, with 136 yards and two touchdowns against the Dolphins and 73 yards on 16 carries against the Lions. But the Bears’ fourth-ranked defense defense will be the best test yet of the effectiveness of the coordinator change.

PLAYER TO WATCH

The Vikings paid quarterback Kirk Cousins $84 million to win games like this. Actually, they paid him $84 million to avoid games like this. But in the current situation they’re in — needing a victory to make the playoffs unless the Redskins beat the Eagles — the Vikings are counting on the Cousins upgrade over Case Keenum to put them over the top.

Cousins has been prolific throughout his career but rarely in games like this. In a similar Week 17 situation with the Redskins 2016, he threw for 158 yards with three interceptions and had a 31.1 passer rating in an 18-10 loss to the Giants that ended the Redskins’ playoff hopes.

X-FACTORS

The Vikings will be in desperation mode and have home-field advantage, but they also have a lot of pressure on them — they are unlikely to make the playoffs if they lose after being Super Bowl contenders at the start of the season.

The Bears have wilted under the pressure previously at U.S. Bank Stadium, but under Matt Nagy they’ve been a resilient, mentally tough team that has been in every game this season. With an outside shot at the No. 2 seed, they’re not coasting and — barring an early Rams blowout — will be more interested in building momentum for the playoffs.