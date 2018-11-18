Bears vs. Vikings: WR Kevin White ruled a healthy scratch, again

Kevin White will be inactive Sunday night for the third-straight game.

The Bears announced the former first-round pick will be a healthy scratch against the Vikings at Soldier Field. Fellow receiver Javon Wims won’t play for the Bears, either.

Tight end Adam Shaheen, meanwhile, will play for the first time this season. The Bears activated him off injured reserve — where he’d spent all of the regular season after hurting his right foot and ankle — on Saturday afternoon. He takes the place of Dion Sims, who was put on IR.

Also on the Bears inactives list Sunday: cornerback Marcus Cooper, fullback Michael Burton, outside linebacker Kylie Fitts, offensive tackle Rashaad Coward and defensive tackle Nick Williams.

Kevin White jumps up for a pass against the Patriots. | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols, who was limited Friday with a knee injury, will play.

The Vikings inactives list features two starters: linebacker Anthony Barr, a three-time Pro Bowler, and safety Andrew Sendejo.