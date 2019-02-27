Bears want QB Chase Daniel to be with team ‘for a long time’

INDIANAPOLIS — As a quirk of his contract, quarterback Chase Daniel could have paid the Bears $5 million earlier this month to become a free agent in 2019.

He did not, however, and has one more season left on his deal.

“We expect Chase to be a Bear,” general manager Ryan Pace said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “For a long time.”

Pace’s comment could portend a contract extension that would lessen his pricey $6 million cap hit in 2019, giving the Bears more money to spend this offseason.

Chase Daniel scrambles against the Lions. | Leon Halip/Getty Images

Daniel started two games last year, winning one, in place of an injured Mitch Trubisky.

TEs OK?

The Bears cut tight end Dion Sims. Next month, Daniel Brown will be an unrestricted free agent and Ben Braunecker will be a restricted one.

Still, Nagy said he felt good about the Bears’ tight ends.

“I love where we’re at right now at that position,” he said. “I feel comfortable with them. We have some guys that are good with special teams, as well, which is always a big part as you get into the depth of this. We’ll handle [free agent decisions] internally, but I feel really good with where we’re at.”

This and that

Despite saying he would be comfortable drafting a punter, Pace sounded as though he’d be up for re-signing Pat O’Donnell. “I thought he punted well this year,” Pace said.