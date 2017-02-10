Bears: ‘Well-respected’ Mike Glennon can handle demotion to 2nd string

The Bears praised Mike Glennon’s team-first attitude when they guaranteed him $16.5 million in March.

They believe that still — even though he’s not their starting quarterback anymore.

Glennon will become the team’s No. 2 quarterback when rookie Mitch Trubisky makes his first career start Monday against the Vikings, John Fox told the team’s official coaches’ show Monday on WBBM 780 AM/105.9 FM. Mark Sanchez will remain the third-stringer.

The Bears had little other choice but to make Glennon the No. 2 quarterback. His woeful performance this season — he went 93-for-140 for 833 yards and four scores — all-but-eliminated any trade market before the Oct. 31 deadline. Cutting Glennon accomplishes little, financially or otherwise; the Bears have been clear that Sanchez was on the roster for his wisdom.

Chicago Bears' Mike Glennon throws before the Packers game on Thursday. (AP)

Fox told Trubisky and Glennon on Sunday night, and the team on Monday.

“He’s a captain on our football team; he’s well-respected in that locker room … ” Fox said of Glennon. “I know he’s going to handle it as well as anybody could possibly handle it.”

Fox was clear, though: Glennon’s turnovers were the main reason for the change. He threw five interceptions and gave away three fumbles.

In the team’s losses to the Buccaneers and Packers, he had four turnovers in the first quarter alone.

“It’s not a huge sample size,” Fox said. “We didn’t give ourselves a chance in two games. … And we have to change that. Is it all his fault? No. But he did have his hand in it, and now we’re gonna see how Mitchell does.”

