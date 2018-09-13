Ex-Bears Wilber Marshall, Olin Kreutz among 102 Hall of Fame nominees

Olin Kreutz was selected for six consecutive Pro Bowls from 2001-2006. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Former Bears Wilber Marshall and Olin Kreutz were two of 102 modern-era nominees for next year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday.

Marshall, a linebacker, reached two Pro Bowls in four years with the Bears after being drafted 11th overall in 1984. He was a 1986 first-team all-pro.

Kreutz, a center, made six Pro Bowls in 13 years with the Bears, who drafted him in the third round in 1998.

The list will be whittled to 25 in November and 15 finalists in January before the final vote takes place on the day before the Super Bowl.