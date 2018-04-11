Bears will face Ravens, Bengals, Broncos, Chiefs, Bills in eventful preseason
New Bears coach Matt Nagy will face his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, in the all-important “dress rehearsal” at Soldier Field in late-August — one of several highlights of the preseason schedule released Wednesday afternoon.
The Bears will open their preseason slate a week early, against the Baltimore Ravens in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, with Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher and Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis being inducted into the Hall of Fame.
The Bears play road games against the Cincinnati Bengals (Aug. 9-12, exact date to be determined) and Denver Broncos (Aug. 16-19). They play the Chiefs at Soldier Field (Aug. 23-26) and finish the exhibition schedule against the Buffalo Bills on Thurs., Aug. 30 at Soldier Field.
This will be the first time since 2003 the Bears will not finish the preseason against the Cleveland Browns.
The schedule:
Thurs., Aug. 2: vs. Ravens (Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio)
Aug. 9-12: at Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium
Aug. 16-19: at Broncos a Mile High Stadium
Aug. 23-26: vs. Chiefs at Soldier Field
Thurs., Aug. 30 vs. Bills at Soldier Field