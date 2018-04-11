Bears will face Ravens, Bengals, Broncos, Chiefs, Bills in eventful preseason

New Bears coach Matt Nagy will face his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, in the all-important “dress rehearsal” at Soldier Field in late-August — one of several highlights of the preseason schedule released Wednesday afternoon.

The Bears will open their preseason slate a week early, against the Baltimore Ravens in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, with Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher and Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The Bears play road games against the Cincinnati Bengals (Aug. 9-12, exact date to be determined) and Denver Broncos (Aug. 16-19). They play the Chiefs at Soldier Field (Aug. 23-26) and finish the exhibition schedule against the Buffalo Bills on Thurs., Aug. 30 at Soldier Field.

This will be the first time since 2003 the Bears will not finish the preseason against the Cleveland Browns.

Bears linebacker Lamarr Houston (99) of the brings down Matt Dayes (27) of the Cleveland Browns during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 31, 2017. The Bears will not play the Browns in the preseason finale for the first time since 2003. They will play the Bills at Soldier Field instead. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The schedule:

Thurs., Aug. 2: vs. Ravens (Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio)

Aug. 9-12: at Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium

Aug. 16-19: at Broncos a Mile High Stadium

Aug. 23-26: vs. Chiefs at Soldier Field

Thurs., Aug. 30 vs. Bills at Soldier Field