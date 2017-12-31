Bears will play finale without LG Josh Sitton, RT Bobby Massie, TE Adam Shaheen

MINNEAPOLIS — The Bears will play their season finale with only two of their original offensive line starters.

Right tackle Bobby Massie (knee) and left guard Josh Sitton (ankle) were among the team’s seven inactives for the Vikings game. Bears coach John Fox characterized Massie’s injury as mild, but neither he nor Sitton practiced all week. Tight end Adam Shaheen, who hurt his chest in the Bears’ win against the Bengals, won’t play, either.

Other Bears inactives include quarterback Mark Sanchez, cornerback Deiondre Hall, running back Taquan Mizzell and nose tackle Rashaad Coward.

Sunday’s game will likely be coach John Fox’s finale with the team. The Bears are expected to fire him either Sunday night or Monday morning.

