Bears will play Raiders in London in 2019

The Bears are going back to London.

The NFL announced Monday the Bears will play the Oakland Raiders in London in 2019 as part of the NFL’s international series. The date will be announced later.

The game won’t cost the Bears a contest at Soldier Field. The Raiders — who currently don’t have a home city for the 2019 season — will be the home team in the game. It will mark outside linebacker Khalil Mack’s first contest against his former team, which traded him to the Bears on the eve of the 2018 season.

The Bears last played in London in 2011 against the Buccaneers — a 24-18 victory before 76,981 fans at Wembley Stadium.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy celebrates his team's 24-17 win against the Packers on Dec. 16 in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

This will be the Bears’ third game in London. They played a preseason game at Wembley in 1986 — a 17-6 victory over the Cowboys.