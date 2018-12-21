Bears winning war of attrition, but are injuries starting to add up?

Would the Bears have won Super Bowl XLI with Tommie Harris and Mike Brown?

You certainly could make that argument. Harris was the best three-technique in the NFL — though fighting through a mid-season slump — when he suffered a knee injury in Week 13 of the 2006 season. Brown was invaluable not only as a playmaking safety but as an absolutely rock of a team leader when he suffered a Lisfranc fracture in the Miracle in the Desert against the Cardinals in Week 6.

The Bears were the best defense in the NFL at full strength that year. With Harris and Brown healthy, they allowed 243 yards per game, 4.1 yards per play and 8.7 points per game. After Brown went down, those numbers jumped to 283 yards per game, 4.6 yards per play and 14.0 points per game. And with both Harris and Brown out, the Bears defense was a shell of its former self — allowing 372 yards per game, 5.1 yards per play and 23.0 points per game.

And they still were within a touchdown of taking the lead — with possession — in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl against the Colts. Sure seems like Harris and Brown would have made a difference there.

Eddie Jackson has scored three touchdowns this season, including this 65-yard fumble recovery in a 41-9 rout of the Bills on Nov. 4 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y. Jackson, though suffered a sprained ankle against the Packers last week and will not play against the 49ers on Sunday. Deon Bush will replace him. | Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

That unpleasant bit of Bears injury history is coming back into focus with the Bears a playoff contender this season — and starting to show a little wear-and-tear heading into the final two regular-season games.

After a two-year stretch of injuries that compelled general manager Ryan Pace to revamp the team’s training/conditioning staff, the Bears have been winning the all-important war of attrition in the NFL. Their top 26 starters/regulars have missed 24 out of 364 games (6.6 percent). Guard Kyle Long (seven games) and tight end Deon Sims (six) are the only regulars to miss more than two games.

Heading into Week 16, the Bears have just three players on injured reserve — Long, Sims and linebacker Sam Acho. And Long could return next week for the season finale and postseason. A year ago at this time, they had 14 players on injured reserve, including nine starters.

So with two games to go, the Bears are going all out for a shot at the No. 1 or No. 2 seed and a bye in the NFC playoffs. Mitch Trubisky and the offense need every snap they can get to continue developing into a unit that can hold its own in the playoffs.

But if there’s an overriding goal in these final two games it’s “don’t get anybody hurt.” The Bears have been fortunate so far, but are starting to trend in dangerous territory in recent weeks with nickelback Bryce Callahan (broken foot) suffering a season-ending injury against the Rams and safety Eddie Jackson (sprained ankle) and Aaron Lynch (elbow) suffering injuries against the Packers that likely will keep them out for the rest of the regular season, if not longer.

The defense seems capable of absorbing losses. Sherrick McManis was “lights out” in place of Callahan against the Packers, by coach Matt Nagy’s review. Kevin Tolliver played well in place of Prince Amukamara against the Buccaneers in Week 4. Isaiah Irving seems capable of handling the Lynch role. Deon Bush for Jackson will be interesting to watch Sunday. “I’m anxious to see him play,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said.

But at least on defense, the Bears haven’t lost a Tommie Harris yet. And as good as Eddie Jackson has played, they haven’t lost a Mike Brown yet either. The Bears have been deep enough so far. But while Nagy is an impressively strong-minded coach who doesn’t fear fate’s huge hands, he might want to keep his fingers crossed from here on out.