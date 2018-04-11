Bears won’t match Saints’ offer sheet for Cam Meredith

The Bears are letting receiver Cam Meredith walk away — to the Saints.

The team won’t match the Saints’ offer sheet, worth $5.4 million guaranteed and $9.6 million total, plus incentives, over two years. The Bears had until 3 p.m. Wednesday to decide whether to match it or let him leave for no compensation. ESPN first reported that they declined to match.

The Bears seemingly weren’t fully comfortable with Meredith’s left knee after he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in the team’s third preseason game. They could have kept the wide receiver for $2.914 million in 2018 had they given him a second-rounder tender as a restricted free agent. That would have dissuaded teams from offering him a contract, as they would have had to give up a second-rounder to sign him.

Instead, the Bears gave Meredith an original round tender, which would have paid him $1.907 million in 2018 but didn’t attach compensation from an outside team.

Meredith visited the Saints, Ravens and Colts before signing New Orleans’ offer sheet. The Saints were comfortable enough with his medical report to sign him to the offer sheet, which guarantees $5.4 million.

The former Illinois State quarterback intrigued the Saints, whose receivers coach, Curtis Johnson, served in the same role with the Bears in 2016, when Meredith caught a team-best 66 catches for 888 yards. The Bears’ leading receivers in each of the past three seasons have now left via free agency. Alshon Jeffery, the top pass-catcher in 2015, signed with the Eagles last offseason. Slot receiver Kendall Wright, who led the team in 2017, left for the Vikings.

The Bears beefed up their receiving corps this offseason by adding free agents Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel. They brought back Josh Bellamy, another restricted free agent, and will have Kevin White in a walk year.