Bears WR Allen Robinson on sidelines, but “ahead of the game” in return for 2018

Wide receiver Allen Robinson was on the field but did not participate in the Bears’ OTA (organized team activity) practice Wednesday at Halas Hall. But coach Matt Nagy was upbeat about the team’s prime free-agent acquisition being ready when it counts.

“He’s ahead of the game. He’s looking good,” Nagy said. “We’re feeling really good about his prognosis as far as getting started. There’s no need to rush it. He’s been doing great in meetings. He’s answering every question in meetings. He’s out here, focused, doing everything we want him to do.”

Nagy acknowledged to reporters that guard Kyle Long is making progress in his rehab from offseason surgeries on his neck, shoulder and elbow. Long participated in individual drills and the walk-through portion of practice Wednesday. Team drills are the next step.

“Yeah, at some point we’ll get him out there,” Nagy said. “For him, he’s doing really well. He’s been just homing in on the details of their job on the offensive line and as soon as we all agree that he’s ready to go, he’ll be up and going.”

Allen Robinson speaks with the media during a press conference Thursday, March 15, 2018, at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Illinois. Tim Boyle/For the Sun-Times

‘Giddy’ about Tarik

As expected, running back Tarik Cohen looks like the toy Nagy inherited that he’ll like to play with the most.

“He’s actually the one kid on this team that I knew had a lot of talent,” Nagy said, “but he comes out here and runs every route the right way, catches most balls and he doesn’t make a lot of mistakes.

“You see how he is in the meeting rooms — he listens to the play and when he comes out here how serious he is and he knows how to have fun. He’s a player that for me, you get giddy about.”

A vote for Trubisky

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and cornerback Kyle Fuller were lures for cornerback Prince Amukamara to return to the Bears, but so was quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

“I want to win a championship and I think having Mitch here, I think that’s always the start,” Amukamara said.

“Seeing his improvement and his effort … Mitch was staying after practice and always working hard and you love seeing that in a quarterback, especially a back-up. I’ve always just saw greatness in him ever since then. I think this year he gets to really show it.”