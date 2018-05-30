Bears WR Allen Robinson takes biggest step yet in return from knee injury

Bears receiver Allen Robinson participated in most of the Bears’ organized team activity practice Wednesday, something coach Matt Nagy said was the most work he’s accomplished in his recovery from a torn left ACL.

He likely won’t participate in team drills during next week’s three-day mandatory minicamp, Nagy said.

“We’re just not there yet,” he said. “I said it last week, there’s no need to rush the kid. He’s really going in the right direction right now; no reason right now for us to do anything more than let him continue to be positive, go at his own pace when he feels good, and then when we get to training camp be ready to go.”

The Bears haven’t let Robinson, who signed a three-year, $42 million deal this offseason, speak to the media after practices.

Allen Robinson last spoke with the media in March. Tim Boyle/For the Sun-Times

“It’s really good to see him out there, and he didn’t do enough to say what he did one way or the other, but it’s a positive sign when he’s out there and he’s able to run some plays and just kind of for his mindset get out there,” he said. “I think that’s one of the biggest things is that when you go through an injury like that is — and I personally went through it myself, so it can be one where physically you’re good to go and you feel really strong but you still have to get by that mindset of that. So it’s going to be a day-by-day process for him, but to have him out there, I know it felt good for the offense, and that was good.”