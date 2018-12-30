Bears WR Anthony Miller out for Vikings game with shoulder injury

MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Miller, the Bears rookie receiver who the team planned to lean on in Allen Robinson’s absence Sunday, left the game in the first quarter with an injured left shoulder.

At halftime of their game against the Vikings, the Bears said he wouldn’t return.

Miller, who dislocated the same shoulder against the Cardinals in Week 3, went straight to the Bears locker room after running for a loss of one yard on the Bears’ first drive of the game. Miller had three catches for 24 yards and a touchdown against the 49ers — and was ejected for fighting.

Before that game, he’d totaled only one game in the previous three.

Robinson was ruled out Sunday with sore ribs.