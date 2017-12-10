Source: Bears WR Markus Wheaton has groin tear, could miss 4-6 weeks

Bears wide receiver Markus Wheaton has a tear in his groin and could miss 4-6 weeks, league sources told the Sun-Times on Thursday.

Wheaton was limited in practice Thursday. He has one catch all season — a nine-yarder on the final play of Monday night’s 20-17 loss to the Vikings.

The Bears signed the former Steelers receiver to a two-year, $11 million deal in March. His training camp — and now season — has seemed snakebit from the start, though. He had an appendectomy the first week of camp. Once he returned, he broke his pinkie finger catching a pass. He returned in time to face the Steelers in Week 3, but has not been a contributor since; his holding penalty Monday night wiped out Jordan Howard’s touchdown run.

League sources: #Bears WR Markus Wheaton has a tear in his groin and could miss 4-6 weeks. Markus Wheaton is out with a groin injury. | Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) October 12, 2017

Wheaton’s absence leaves the Bears with only four healthy receivers. Only one — slot receiver Kendall Wright — is proven. The others are either young — Tre McBride had his first catch in two years Monday and Tanner Gentry was promoted from the practice squad the next day — or, like Josh Bellamy, primarily a special teams player.

The Bears entered the season with a shallow receiving corps, only to watch Cam Meredith tear his ACL in the third preseason game and Kevin White break his shoulder blade in Week 1. Both are on IR, with only White a potential candidate to return later this season.