Bears WRs Josh Bellamy, Anthony Miller fined for role in fight vs 49ers

Bears receivers Anthony Miller and Josh Bellamy leave the field after being ejected Sunday. | Robert Reiners/Getty Images

Bears receivers Josh Bellamy and Anthony Miller were each fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness after fighting with the 49ers, a source confirmed Saturday.

Both were ejected when a fight spilled into the Bears bench after 49ers safety Marcell Harris hit a sliding Mitch Trubisky in the fourth quarter.

Harris was also fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness. Niners cornerback Richard Sherman, who was also ejected for fighting, was fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness, too.

The Bears play the Vikings on Sunday in their season finale. They’ll be rooting for the 49ers to beat the Rams, which would give the Bears a chance for the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.