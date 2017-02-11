PHOTO: Bears TE Zach Miller ‘getting better every day’ in hospital

Injured Bears tight end Zach Miller remains in a New Orleans hospital following surgery on his left leg following a traumatic knee dislocation Sunday against the Saints.

On Thursday, he was visited in his hospital room by teammate Akiem Hicks and Ryan Matha, from Rosenhaus Sports Representation.

Matha posted a photo with the following caption on Instagram:

“Thankful our guy @zmiller86 is doing well and getting better every day 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 @akiem_hicks #rosenhaussports #family”

Bears coach John Fox said Tuesday he did not know a timetable for Miller’s return to Chicago. “They’re taking it one day at time — as I would expect and understand,” Fox said.

