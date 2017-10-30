The NFL community is rallying around Bears’ Zach Miller and wishing him a speedy recovery after his gruesome knee injury Sunday.
During the Bears game against the Saints, Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky threw what appeared to be a 25-yard touchdown pass to Miller, but the tight end landed wrong and severely hyperextended his knee.
To make matters worse, the officials determined Miller didn’t catch the ball after he was carted off the field. Talk about insult to injury — literally.
Miller was rushed to University Medical Center in New Orleans where he underwent emergency surgery Sunday night to repair his popliteal artery in his knee, according to the Bears.
The surgery was “successful,” according to the Bears, but Miller remains at UMC to be monitored.
Current and former NFL players are wishing him well on social media. Here are some of their posts: