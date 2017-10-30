Bears’ Zach Miller receives well-wishes from NFL community

Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller (86) taken off the field on a cart, after injuring his leg in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. Miller hurt his leg on an apparent touchdown reception that was overturned on review. | Butch Dill/Associated Press

The NFL community is rallying around Bears’ Zach Miller and wishing him a speedy recovery after his gruesome knee injury Sunday.

During the Bears game against the Saints, Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky threw what appeared to be a 25-yard touchdown pass to Miller, but the tight end landed wrong and severely hyperextended his knee.

To make matters worse, the officials determined Miller didn’t catch the ball after he was carted off the field. Talk about insult to injury — literally.

Miller was rushed to University Medical Center in New Orleans where he underwent emergency surgery Sunday night to repair his popliteal artery in his knee, according to the Bears.

The surgery was “successful,” according to the Bears, but Miller remains at UMC to be monitored.

Current and former NFL players are wishing him well on social media. Here are some of their posts:

Praying for 86 — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) October 29, 2017

This was Tampa last season…my son #BeatCancer and is the best dude in the world. What he’s meant to my son and family is indescribable. pic.twitter.com/T8haf7yT4z — Eric Cremeens (@ECremeens1366) October 30, 2017

Prayers up for my guy @ZMiller86 — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh54) October 30, 2017

Best wishes to Zach Miller… god bless brotha — DeMarco Murray (@DeMarcoMurray) October 30, 2017

Sending prayers your way this morning @ZachMiller86 praying for God to cover you! Heal up brother! — Damon Harrison (@BigDame900) October 30, 2017