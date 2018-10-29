Bears TE Zach Miller runs toward positivity 1 year after life-changing injury

The Bears still haven’t cleared Zach Miller to run.

Last week, far away from the Halas Hall campus, the tight end did it anyway.

He ran in 50-yard increments, not close to a sprint but more intense than the light jogging he’d tried before when he was too curious about his left knee to stand still.

“It felt good to be up on my feet,” he said Monday. “Doing something that, there was a possibility I couldn’t ever do it.”

A year ago Monday, Miller dislocated his left knee catching a pass in the end zone — which was later ruled incomplete — at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The dislocation sliced the artery that delivered blood to Miller’s lower leg. Team doctors recognized the danger and rushed him to University Medical Center in New Orleans, where staffers saved his leg from amputation.

Miller underwent nine surgeries, the most recent in January, to try to return to a normal life. The Bears re-signed him in June so he could continue to rehab the injury. He’s been on the physically unable to perform list since.

“I can’t decide if it’s been slow or fast,” he said. “When I was in it I felt like the days were 48 hours long. It was slow. And I look at where I’m at now, and it’s almost like it went by in the blink of an eye.”

Anniversaries of trauma are tricky. Some people feel the date approaching in their bones, an echo of the day that changed their life forever. Miller is too focused on the goals ahead of him to feel maudlin. For now, that’s running again. He hasn’t ruled out playing football one day, but seems at peace with the fact that may never happen.

“I think the competitor in me drives me … ” he said. “You do anything you can to accept the challenge and conquer the challenge.”

Aiming for goals marks a return to normalcy, as does playing with his children in the backyard and driving his truck to work.

Tuesday morning, he spent 10 minutes doing left foot exercises. For the first sixth months after the injury, he had trouble even moving his foot.

“You’re supposed to be this big strong football player, and then you get all that taken away,” he said. “I needed help to shower, to get up, to go to the bathroom, brush my teeth. Those are humbling experiences, when your everyday life gets turned upside down.”

He’s given himself new challenges, perhaps as a way to cope. After the injury, he took to playing the piano that stood in his rented house. He’s learned Sam Hunt songs, and, more recently, favorites from “A Star is Born.” He’s an amateur photographer now. He interacts, in person and on social media, with people around the country who have had their own catastrophic injuries. Some couldn’t save their limbs.

He’s still a voice in the tight ends room, cutting up film for his teammates and dispensing advice. He travels with the Bears, who are thrilled to have him around.

“He’s as humble, down to earth, happy person that just loves life,” coach Matt Nagy said. “He loves people, and he’s a great teammate. Our guys feed off him, I feed off him.”

Even now. Especially now.

Miller could have let his life turn dark after the injury. He fought against it, remembering what his dad told him as a boy: “Zach, we’re only here for fun.”

“I have carried that with me for a long time,” he said. “And then it’s just a conscious effort of choosing to be that way. You could go the opposite way. What good does that do? It doesn’t do me any good to sit there and dwell on the negative things or the bad stuff. You can find positivity in it.”