Bears’ Zach Miller to Steelers TE after overturned TD: ‘Feel for you’

Zach Miller had a message for Steelers tight end Jesse James, whose touchdown catch was overturned Sunday in one of the league’s most memorable games in years.

“I feel for you, brother,” Miller said.

Miller watched the NFL’s explanation video for James’ overturned touchdown — the ball moved as he hit the ground, which means he didn’t complete the catch — but still hasn’t seen his own, during which he suffered a dislocated left knee.

“I feel like we probably need to bring in a little bit of common sense to this thing,” he said. “I don’t even know what the language is at this point. I don’t think a lot of people . . . I don’t even know if the rule makers know what the language is at this point. But they have it there, and it’s in place, and they’re trying to follow it as closely as they can. I just don’t know if it’s what it needs to be.”

The Chicago chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America gave Miller the Good Guy Award for his professionalism during the 2017 season. Miller first returned to Halas Hall last week and is continuing an arduous recovery from his knee injury, which required surgery to prevent potential amputation.

Miller took his first steps without crutches Sunday. He’s trying to build up strength before another operation.

“That was big,” Miller said. “That didn’t feel that good, but it did feel good.”