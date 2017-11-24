With Leonard Floyd out, rookie Isaiah Irving is the next man up

Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks has a message for outside linebackers Isaiah Irving and Howard Jones, the two players who are expected to fill the void left by an injured Leonard Floyd on the Bears’ defense.

“You got to pick up the slack,” Hicks said. “[We] got to find guys that are willing to go in there and show why they get to wear a Bears uniform. It’s an honor. It’s not just something that’s just given to you. You’ve got to be able to go out there and play hard and strong. We’ll look for those guys to step up and play the game of their lives.”

With Jones recently being promoted from the practice squad, Irving is the “next man up” with Floyd now on injured reserve. Irving has been on the active roster since Week 5 against the Vikings, but only has gotten five snaps on defense. He’s be on the field for 79 special-teams plays.

Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee also is listed as questionable for Sunday against the Eagles after sitting out Friday because of a knee issue.

Isaiah Irving rushes against the Browns in the Bears' fourth exhibition game. (Getty Images)

“I’m exciting to prove to the audience, to the coaches, to my family and everybody that I can play the game,” Irving said.

Irving, an undrafted free-agent signing from San Jose State, was promoted from the practice squad on Oct. 9 after Willie Young was placed on IR with a triceps injury.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said in October that Irving struggled in camp, but that “he hit a point where he started getting better instead of nothing” halfway through the preseason. In the final two exhibition games, Irving had three sacks, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

“I’ve learned that it’s all about your first step, honestly,” Irving said. “If you don’t have a good step, then pretty much half of the battle for the offensive linemen is already won.”

Notes: Hicks was limited in practice after sitting out the previous two days because of a knee injury. He’s listed as questionable, but he’s expected to play against the Eagles.

“Just a little bit of maintenance, keeping the body right, making sure you go into the [game] as strong as possible,” Hicks said. “We’ll be good.”

* Four players are doubtful: linebacker Danny Trevathan (calf), receiver Josh Bellamy (concussion), safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (ankle) and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris (hamstring).

* Tight end Dion Sims (illness), receiver Dontrelle Inman (groin) and defensive lineman Mitch Unrein (knee) are questionable but they fully participated in practice on Friday.

* Nickel back Bryce Callahan (knee) and offensive lineman Tom Compton (ankle) are questionable. Quarterback Mark Sanchez missed practice with an illness.

* Lions linebacker Tahir Whitehead was fined $9,115 for stepping on the ankle of left tackle Charles Leno. Defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga was fined $18,231 for his roughing the passer penalty for hitting Mitch Trubisky below his knees.

* Bears guard Kyle Longwas issued a $9,115 fine for his unnecessary roughness penalty for hitting defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson away from the play.

