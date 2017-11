Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Making sense of the Bears and their answers

In episode 130 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge break down the Bears’ Week 11 matchup against the Lions.

Will rookie back Tarik Cohen touch the ball? Will rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky throw the ball more on early downs? Will the Bears’ run game stop it with the negative runs? How hot is John Fox’s seat? Plus, your voicemails and more.