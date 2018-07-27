‘A bright future’ : What the Bears’ defensive backs see in WR Anthony Miller

BOURBONNAIS – Cornerback Prince Amukamara had a plan of attack in place for receiver Anthony Miller. One-on-one drills during training camp would be an ideal time to use it, too.

“I had wanted to quick jam him since [organized team activities],” Amukamara said.

As it turned out, Amukamara’s plan felt apart quickly. Miller not only beat Amukamara off the line, but Miller’s quick cut afterward left him reeling. It made for a wide-open completion.

“He was very aware, got out of it and made a play,” Amukamara said. “I said, ‘OK, you graduated. I’m not going to try that anymore.’ He’s pretty good. He’s just impressed me a lot.”

Bears rookie receiver Anthony Miller tracks a pass during training camp. (AP)

Miller has impressed everyone – from the Bears brass to teammates to media to fans — throughout camp. When it comes to big plays, no player has been more consistent or more explosive on the Bears’ offense.

Just Amukamara and the rest of the Bears’ defensive backs. They’re not only seeing what Miller is doing on a daily basis at Olivet Nazarene University, they’re experiencing it firsthand. The rookie is testing them.

“He’s going to give you a lot of work,” safety Eddie Jackson said. “That’s why I like going against him. You’re going to get a lot of work in. He’s got that dog in him a little bit. We love that.”

The Bears’ defensive backs also see staying power, not a flash in the pan. Miller isn’t your prototypical camp hero. He’s not a low-round draft pick or an undrafted free agent who makes splash plays against menial competition.

Miller is facing some of the Bears’ best and highest-paid defenders, and he’s beating them, whether it’s in one-on-ones, 7-on-7s or team drills. He’s fun to watch in camp, but he’s also been one to watch from the outset, being a second-round pick whom the Bears traded up for in this year’s draft.

“It’s fun,” said Amukamara, who is in his eighth season. “He definitely challenges me.”

Miller does so in various ways, too. As Jackson said, it starts with “that dog” Miller has in him. Amukamara described Miller — who started as a walk-on at Memphis but developed into an All-American — as “fiery” and as a “talker.”

“I feel like he’s a miniature Josh Bellamy, just from the fire he brings to the team,” Amukamara said, referencing the Bears’ most prevalent trash talker.

Having faced former Bears receivers Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery in previous camps, cornerback Kyle Fuller took note of Miller’s edge early on during OTAs.

“It gives you an edge,” Fuller said. “You definitely need that out here.”

Beyond Miller’s demeanor, the Bears’ defensive backs see a “polished” route runner. It’s what separates from other young players but also some veterans. Again, just ask the Bears’ defensive backs. They said they can tell the difference.

“He’s good with his hands and his feet,” Jackson said. “He has nice routes. He’s very polished. He’s smooth, especially off the line. It’s tough to put your hands on him. He’ll try to make you miss. That’s one thing he’s good at.”

As Amukamara knows, Miller’s good hands begin before the ball is even thrown. He uses them to beat jams at the line. But there is more, too.

“Usually, a receiver has some type of tips, whether they’re tightening their gloves one play or whether they’re moving their hands or whether they run fast or run slow in a route,” Amukamara said. “Anytime a receiver does that I think it’s pretty easy to tell.”

Does Miller have any noticeable tips or tells?

“I haven’t studied him too much on film, but not what I can tell right now,” Amukamara said, even though he’s unlikely to detail them if he did.

What Amukamara will tell you is that he’s facing a receiver who reminds him of former Giants star Victor Cruz because of his shiftiness and quickness. Miller has excelled in the slot and outside during camp.

“I’m excited that he’s on our team,” Amukamara said. “I think everybody is expecting big things out of him. He’s been making a lot of plays.”

Again, those in the secondary would know best. Just ask them.

“He’s nice, real nice,” Jackson said. “He’s got a bright future.”

Want your Bears training camp update without delay? Each day of summer practice, Sun-Times Bears’ beat writers Patrick Finley, Adam Jahns and Mark Potash will share exclusive insights on the workout and interviews in a livestream conversation 1 p.m. daily through August 12. Catch their live analysis and ask questions on Twitter: @suntimes_sports or follow Sun-Times Sports on Periscope to be notified of each live report.