‘Backyard football’: Why Matt Nagy’s offense is fun for the Bears’ tight ends

BOURBONNAIS – It didn’t take long for veteran Dion Sims to realize what Trey Burton meant when he called Matt Nagy’s offense “fun” to be in for tight ends.

Signed last year by the Bears to be the prototypical in-line “Y” blocking tight end in John Fox’s run-heavy offense, Sims is now in line to do much more.

“When we start winning games, it’ll be even more fun,” Sims said.

The Bears signed Burton to a four-year, $32 million contract to be the important “U” tight end in Nagy’s offense. It’s a hybrid role that lines up everywhere and one that Burton has an understanding of coming from the Eagles.

Bears tight end Dion Sims runs through a drill with quarterback Mitch Trubisky in camp. (AP)

But Burton’s arrival doesn’t necessarily mean that Adam Shaheen or Sims will be featured sparingly. The exact opposite is happening at Olivet Nazarene University.

Nagy is experimenting with packages and formations that feature all of his tight ends, a position group the Bears consider one of their strongest overall.

Similar to Burton, Shaheen and Sims are lining up everywhere in Nagy’s offense. They’re running routes that weren’t featured much last season under Fox and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains.

“We’re testing the waters with all these guys,” Nagy said. “We’re going to move them around, try different packages.”

It’s obvious what Nagy is looking for, too.

“[Nagy’s offense] definitely exploits defenses,” Sims said. “It shows matchups and mismatches. It puts [defenses] in a bind with us because we have so many weapons. It’s tough to defend a lot of guys and the concepts as well. It’s just like backyard football.”

Monday provided glimpses of what might be ahead for the Bears’ tight ends. Shaheen, in particular, stood out in practice. He made leaping catches over nickel back Bryce Callahan and a combination of safety Deiondre’ Hall and cornerback Michael Joseph on separate plays for touchdowns. Burton also caught a touchdown in red-zone drills.

“You’ve got really good players from the top to the bottom in the tight-end group, just really good guys on and off the field,” Burton said. “It’s been fun to be around them.

“Each of us has our own skill set, and I know the coaches will maximize that. They definitely make it fun to come to work every single day.”

Burton is under pressure to produce as one of team’s highly paid free-agent signings. But Nagy’s use of Shaheen and Sims can reduce some of the onus on him.

Shaheen, the Bears’ second-round pick last year, should warrant attention wherever he lines up. That wasn’t the case last year because the Bears lacked imagination with him.

Every one of Shaheen’s 12 receptions as a rookie came out of an in-line, three-point stance. Nagy will change that.

“I know [Nagy] looks for the athletic tight ends, guys who can stretch the field, win the one-on-one matchups,” Burton said.

Burton and Shaheen can do that, but the Bears also value Sims. On several occasions, general manager Ryan Pace has called Sims the Bears’ most improved player.

For Sims, it helps to be in a better offense for tight ends.

“It’s going to be pretty scary for the other [defenses], especially when we come out running,” Sims said. “A lot of guys expect us to be slow and not to be able to run because of how big we are. But I think we’ll able to shock a lot of teams this year.”

